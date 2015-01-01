Abstract

High-pressure paint injection injury to the orbit is a rare type of orbital trauma. We present an unfortunate case of high-pressure paint injury to the right orbit of a young patient. High-pressure injection injury presents with a unique injury mechanism and resultant deep tissue damage. The superficial appearance of the entry site injury is deceiving; therefore, a thorough evaluation is necessary. Debridement is usually required if foreign body material is present. Antibiotics and steroids are commonly used in such cases.

Language: en