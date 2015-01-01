SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wang W, Elsherif S, Abdulhalim A, Fredericks T, Kumar S, Rao D. Emerg. Radiol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10140-023-02119-8

36877323

High-pressure paint injection injury to the orbit is a rare type of orbital trauma. We present an unfortunate case of high-pressure paint injury to the right orbit of a young patient. High-pressure injection injury presents with a unique injury mechanism and resultant deep tissue damage. The superficial appearance of the entry site injury is deceiving; therefore, a thorough evaluation is necessary. Debridement is usually required if foreign body material is present. Antibiotics and steroids are commonly used in such cases.


Language: en

High pressure injection injury; Orbital compartment syndrome; Orbital emergencies; Paint gun injury; Penetration injury of the orbit; Post-septal hematoma

