Abstract

BACKGROUND: The occurrence of freezing of gait (FOG) is often observed in moderate to last-stage Parkinson's disease (PD), leading to a high risk of falls. The emergence of the wearable device has offered the possibility of FOG detection and falls of patients with PD allowing high validation in a low-cost way.



OBJECTIVE: This systematic review seeks to provide a comprehensive overview of existing literature to establish the forefront of sensors type, placement and algorithm to detect FOG and falls among patients with PD.



METHODS: Two electronic databases were screened by title and abstract to summarize the state of art on FOG and fall detection with any wearable technology among patients with PD. To be eligible for inclusion, papers were required to be full-text articles published in English, and the last search was completed on September 26, 2022. Studies were excluded if they; (i) only examined cueing function for FOG, (ii) only used non-wearable devices to detect or predict FOG or falls, and (iii) did not provide sufficient details about the study design and results. A total of 1,748 articles were retrieved from two databases. However, only 75 articles were deemed to meet the inclusion criteria according to the title, abstract and full-text reviewed. Variable was extracted from chosen research, including authorship, details of the experimental object, type of sensor, device location, activities, year of publication, evaluation in real-time, the algorithm and detection performance.



RESULTS: A total of 72 on FOG detection and 3 on fall detection were selected for data extraction. There were wide varieties of the studied population (from 1 to 131), type of sensor, placement and algorithm. The thigh and ankle were the most popular device location, and the combination of accelerometer and gyroscope was the most frequently used inertial measurement unit (IMU). Furthermore, 41.3% of the studies used the dataset as a resource to examine the validity of their algorithm. The results also showed that increasingly complex machine-learning algorithms had become the trend in FOG and fall detection.



CONCLUSION: These data support the application of the wearable device to access FOG and falls among patients with PD and controls. Machine learning algorithms and multiple types of sensors have become the recent trend in this field. Future work should consider an adequate sample size, and the experiment should be performed in a free-living environment. Moreover, a consensus on provoking FOG/fall, methods of assessing validity and algorithm are necessary.Systematic Review Registration: PROSPERO, identifier CRD42022370911.

