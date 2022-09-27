|
Shafti M, Taylor P, Forrester A, Handerer F, Pratt D. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1083271.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
36873217
INTRODUCTION: Dual harm is the co-occurrence of self-harm and aggression during an individual's lifetime. It is unclear whether sufficient evidence exists for dual harm as a unique clinical entity. This systematic review aimed to examine whether there are psychological factors that are uniquely associated with dual harm when compared to those who have engaged in sole harm (self-harm alone, aggression alone) and no harmful behaviours. Our secondary aim was to conduct a critical appraisal of the literature.
Language: en
aggression; self-harm; violence; co-occurrence; dual harm; homicide-suicide