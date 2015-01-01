Abstract

The use of IoT systems that support the construction of smart cities is a global trend that directly affects the quality of life of citizens. for vehicular and pedestrian traffic, the detection of living beings and especially of humans, is a way of quantifying different variables pertinent to the improvement of roads, traffic flows, frequency of visits, among others. the implementation of low-cost systems that do not involve high-processing systems makes the solutions more scalable at a global level. The data acquired by this type of device offers advantages to the different entities in statistics and public consultations, thus contributing to their growth. In this article, an assistance system for the task of pedestrian flow detection is designed and constructed. It integrates strategically located arrays of sensors to detect the direction and general location, which include microwave sensors to detect motion, and infrared presence sensors. The results demonstrate that the system manages to establish the direction of flow of the individual and laterally of the displacement and differentiation between humans and objects for assistance to other systems of counting or analysis of pedestrian flow.

