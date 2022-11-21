Abstract

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, announced the National Suicide Prevention Strategy[1] on 21st November 2022, which was highly appreciated and welcomed by the stakeholders and mainstream media and was covered in a big way.



In India, suicide is the leading cause of death in the 15-29-year age group, exceeding road traffic accidents in men and maternal mortality in women. Through the last decade, we noticed a gradually declining trend in suicidal rates, with a suicide rate of 9.9 per lakh in 2017. Subsequently, there was an increasing surge in suicidal deaths, with a rate of 10.2 in 2018, 10.4 in 2019, 11.3 in 2020, and 12 in 2021 (per lakh population). The rise from 10.2 to 11.3 per lakh in the last three years is significant.[2]



Apart from mental health issues in India, many psychosocial factors, such as family and marriage-related issues, illnesses, poverty, unemployment, etc., are reported to play a crucial role in suicide-related deaths. Daily wage laborers, migrant and marginalized populations, students, and persons engaged in farming are at higher risk for suicide-related deaths...

