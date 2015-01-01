|
Citation
|
Vijayakumar L, Vijayakumar V. Indian J. Psychiatry 2023; 65(1): 3-4.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36874519
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Gambling is defined as an activity that involves betting or staking something of value, with the consciousness of risk, in the hope of gaining something of greater value. Popular gambling activities include lottery, sports betting, bingo, casino games like roulette, and card games like poker, rummy, and teen patti. While almost all forms of gambling are illegal in India, some card games such as online rummy have been defined as "games of skill", thereby bypassing most anti-gambling laws. Backed by robust evidence, the nosological status of gambling disorder (GD) is clearly established and should not be confused with internet addiction or internet gaming disorder.[1] GD is a valid diagnosable mental disorder under both the International Classification of Disorders, 11th revision (ICD-11) and the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5). In the past (DSM-4), pathological gambling was considered as an "impulse control disorder" along with conditions such as trichotillomania and kleptomania.[2] However, recent literature clearly shows a significant overlap in its underlying neurobiological and genetic factors with substance-related disorders. This led to GD being moved to the substance-related disorder section in the DSM-5. The ICD-11 further categorizes GD into (i) predominantly offline and (ii) predominantly online.
Language: en