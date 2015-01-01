Abstract

The World Health Organisation (WHO) published the Global status report on road safety in 2018. The report highlighted the increasing burden of road traffic injuries in low and middle income countries where the majority of the road traffic injuries are borne by pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists. In August 2020, the General Assembly of the United Nations' passed a Resolution A/RES/74/299 'Improving Global Road Safety setting a new target for the international community to reduce the number of road deaths by 50% by 2030, as the prime objective of the new "Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-30"'. As we enter the second decade of road safety, the highest importance must be given to high quality research to support the evidence based interventions especially in low and middle income countries.



This volume offers two thirds of the research articles addressing road safety issues in low and middle income countries from Thailand, Iran, China, Uganda and Ghana. We would like to highlight a few studies primarily addressing the safety aspects of pedestrians, emerging modes like e bicycles and the perception of policy makers responsible for road safety policies.

Language: en