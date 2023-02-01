|
Citation
Wang S, Kennedy SH, Salomons TV, Ceniti AK, McInerney SJ, Bergmans Y, Pizzagalli DA, Farb N, Turecki G, Schweizer TA, Churchill N, Sinyor M, Rizvi SJ. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36878406
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicidal ideation is highly prevalent in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). However, the factors determining who will transition from ideation to attempt are not established. Emerging research points to suicide capability (SC), which reflects fearlessness of death and increased pain tolerance, as a construct mediating this transition. This Canadian Biomarker Integration Network in Depression study (CANBIND-5) aimed to identify the neural basis of SC and its interaction with pain as a marker of suicide attempt.
Language: en
Keywords
Pain; Resting-state functional connectivity; Anterior cingulate cortex; Capability for suicide; Insula; Major Depressive Disorder