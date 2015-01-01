Abstract

In 2019, the American College of Surgeons (ACS) hosted the inaugural Medical Summit on Firearm Injury Prevention. The Summit convened representatives from 44 major medical, public health, and injury prevention professional organizations with a goal to develop consensus on collaborative opportunities to address the growing problem of firearm-related injury and death in the US.1



The attendees and organizers of the inaugural Medical Summit described a multifaceted, comprehensive public health and medical approach to reducing firearm injury, death, and disability. Haddon’s matrices were created for the major intents of firearm-related injury (suicide, interpersonal violence, and unintentional injury) with a detailed description of injury prevention initiatives in each area. In addition, 47 organizations subsequently agreed to 9 consensus statements focused on defining this public health approach (Table 1). The statements highlighted the importance of federal funding for research, the importance of engaging firearm owners and communities at risk for firearm-related injury in developing interventions, the role of healthcare professionals in screening for risk factors and counseling patients for injury prevention, and the role of hospitals and healthcare systems in addressing the social determinants of health in communities disproportionately impacted by violence. The final consensus statement was a commitment from all participating organizations to continue to work together to implement these strategies.



Table 1. - Consensus-Based Approach to the Issue of Firearm Injury Prevention Supported by 47 Organizations During the 2019 Medical Summit on Firearm Injury Prevention

Consensus-based approach

1. Firearm death and injury in the US is a public health crisis.

2. A comprehensive public health and healthcare approach is required to reduce death and disability from firearm injury.

3. Research is needed to better understand the root causes of violence, identify people at risk, and determine the most effective strategies for firearm injury prevention.

4. Federal and philanthropic research funding must be provided to match the burden of disease.

5. Engaging firearm owners and populations at risk is critical in developing programs and policies for firearm injury prevention.

6. Healthcare providers should be encouraged to counsel patients and families about firearm safety and secure firearm storage. Educational and research efforts are needed to support appropriate culturally competent messaging.

7. Screening for the risk of depression, suicide, intimate partner violence, and interpersonal violence should be conducted across all healthcare settings and in certain high-risk populations (such as those with dementia). Comprehensive resources and interventions are needed to support patients and families identified as high risk for firearm injury and who have access to a firearm.

8. Hospitals and healthcare systems must genuinely engage the community in addressing the social determinants of disease, which contribute to structural violence in underserved communities.

9. Our professional organizations commit to working together and continuing to meet to ensure these statements lead to constructive actions that improve the health and well-being of our fellow Americans.



Despite this focused commitment, firearm-related injury remains one of the most important public health problems of modern time. Yet since the 2019 Summit, levels of violence have continued to increase in the US ...



