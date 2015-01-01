Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adopting a common elements approach, this practitioner review aims to highlight specific treatment elements that are common to interventions with demonstrated benefits in randomized controlled trials (RCTs) for reducing suicide attempts and self-harm in youth. Identification of common treatment elements among effective interventions offers a key strategy for clarifying the most robust features of effective interventions and improving our ability to implement effective treatment and decrease the lag between scientific advances and clinical care.



METHODS: A systematic search of RCTs evaluating interventions targeting suicide/self-harm in youth (ages 12-18) yielded a total of 18 RCTs assessing 16 different manualized interventions. An open coding process was used to identify common elements present within each intervention trial. Twenty-seven common elements were identified and classified into format, process, and content categories. All trials were coded for the inclusion of these common elements by two independent raters. RCTs were also classified into those where trial results supported improvements in suicide/self-harm behavior (n = 11 supported trials) and those without supported evidence (n = 7 unsupported trials).



RESULTS: Compared with unsupported trials, the 11 supported trials shared the following elements: (a) inclusion of therapy for both the youth and family/caregivers; (b) an emphasis on relationship-building and the therapeutic alliance; (c) utilization of an individualized case conceptualization to guide treatment; (d) provided skills training (e.g. emotion regulation skills) to both youth and their parents/caregivers; and (e) lethal means restriction counseling as part of self-harm monitoring and safety planning.



CONCLUSIONS: This review highlights key treatment elements associated with efficacy that community practitioners can incorporate in their treatments for youth presenting with suicide/self-harm behaviors.

