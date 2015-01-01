|
Mirichlis S, Boyes M, Hasking P, Lewis SP. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36872900
OBJECTIVE: Disclosure of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) is associated with a range of both positive (e.g., help-seeking) and negative (e.g., discrimination) outcomes. The aim of this study was to assess the importance of a range of factors concerned with: NSSI experiences, self-efficacy to disclose self-injury, interpersonal factors, and reasons for or expectations of disclosure, to the decision to disclose self-injury to friends, family members, significant others, and health professionals.
nonsuicidal self-injury disclosure; self-injury disclosure; voluntary self-disclosure