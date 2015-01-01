Abstract

BACKGROUND: Beta-blockers carry a high risk of potentially causing fatal poisoning if overdosed. We aimed to assess the clinical and epidemiological characteristics of patients with beta-blocker poisoning.



METHODS: Patients were categorized based on the type of drug poisoning into propranolol, other beta-blockers, and the combination of beta-blocker groups, respectively. Demographic data, drug toxicity, and clinical, laboratory, and treatment information of different groups were compared.



RESULTS: During the study period, 5086 poisoned patients were hospitalized, of whom 255 (5.1%) had beta-blocker poisoning. Most patients were women (80.8%), married (50.6%), with a history of psychiatric disorders (36.5%), previous suicide attempts (34.6%), and intentional type of exposure (95.3%). The mean ± SD age of the patients was 28.94 ± 11.08 years. Propranolol toxicity was the most common among different beta-blockers (84.4%). There was a significant difference in age, occupation, education level, and history of psychiatric diseases with respect to the type of beta-blocker poisoning (P < 0.05). We observed changes in the consciousness level and need for endotracheal intubation only in the third group (combination of beta-blockers). Only 1 (0.4%) patient had a fatal outcome in toxicity with the combination of beta-blockers.



CONCLUSION: Beta-blocker poisoning is not common in our poisoning referral center. Propranolol toxicity was most common among different beta-blockers. Although symptoms are not different among defined beta-blocker groups, more severe symptoms are observed in the combination of the beta-blocker group. Only one patient had a fatal outcome in the toxicity with the combination of the beta-blocker group. Therefore, poisoning circumstances have to investigate thoroughly to screen coexposure with combined drugs.

