Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Older people have a fear of falling, which is far more difficult than falling itself. We measured the extent of this feeling using a short and valid Falls Efficacy Scale-International (FES-I) 7-item questionnaire for the aging community in Iran.



METHODS: The present psychometric work deals with outlining the validation and translation of FES-I (short version) among 9117 Persian-speaking elderly people with a mean age of 70.2±8.3 years (54.1% female and 45.9% male) in July 2021. Investigations were performed on confirmatory factor analysis, exploratory factor analysis, internal consistency, and construct validity along with test-retest reliability, receiver operating characteristic analysis, inter-rater, and convergent validity.



RESULTS: 72.4% of the subjects were living alone, 92.9% required support in activities of daily living, and 93.0% experienced falling in the past two years. A one-factor solution was assigned by exploratory factor analysis for FES-I. Thus, this model was proved by the confirmatory factor analysis with valid fit indices. Based on Cronbach's alpha, intra-cluster correlation coefficient, and McDonald's omega (≥ 0.80), internal consistency was confirmed. The exact cut-off value was represented by the receiver operating characteristic analysis for male/female and between with/without fear of falling among older samples with higher measures of specificity and sensitivity. Moreover, a significant effect of age, aging in place, loneliness, hospitalization rate, frailty, and sense of anxiety (effect size ≥ 0.80, p ≤ 0.05) on fear of falls was detected using analysis of variance.



CONCLUSIONS: The psychometric properties of the original scale were preserved by the Persian version of FES-I seven items as a self-reported measure of fear of falling. It could be assuredly a measure in both community and clinical settings. The possible uses and limitations of the Iranian FES-I were also discussed.

