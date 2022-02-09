|
Citation
Sanchez AL, Cliggitt LP, Dallard NL, Irby D, Harper M, Schaffer E, Lane-Fall M, Beidas RS. Psychiatr. Serv. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychiatric Association)
DOI
PMID
36872893
Abstract
This Open Forum explores how implementation research and practice may sustain White supremacist ideas, perpetuate unequal power dynamics, and maintain mental health care inequities. The following questions were considered: What information is valued and considered evidence? and How do power differentials within implementation research and practice manifest? The implementation of evidence-based interventions within community mental health clinics is used as an example to explore these questions. Recommendations are provided to envision a future that centers collaboratively developed and community-led approaches to foster equity in mental health care.
Language: en
Keywords
Implementation science; Community engagement; Implementation research; Service delivery; Structural racism; White supremacy