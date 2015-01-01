|
Citation
|
Kandula S, Higgins J, Goldstein A, Gould MS, Olfson M, Keyes KM, Shaman J. Psychiatr. Serv. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychiatric Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36872897
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Utilization of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (Lifeline; formerly called the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) was analyzed in relation to suicide deaths in U.S. states between 2007 and 2020 to identify states with potential unmet need for mental health crisis hotline services.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Public health; Community mental health services; Crisis intervention; Suicide and self-destructive behavior