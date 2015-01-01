|
Citation
|
Cisler JM, Tamman AJF, Fonzo GA. Psychol. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36878892
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Adolescent internalizing symptoms and trauma exposure have been linked with altered reward learning processes and decreased ventral striatal responses to rewarding cues. Recent computational work on decision-making highlights an important role for prospective representations of the imagined outcomes of different choices. This study tested whether internalizing symptoms and trauma exposure among youth impact the generation of prospective reward representations during decision-making and potentially mediate altered behavioral strategies during reward learning.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
reinforcement learning; internalizing symptoms; Early life trauma; MVPA; reward learning; striatum