Abstract

Object detection has been one of the critical technologies in autonomous driving. To improve the detection precision, a novel optimization algorithm is presented to enhance the performance of the YOLOv5 model. First, by improving the hunting behavior of the grey wolf algorithm(GWO) and incorporating it into the whale optimization algorithm(WOA), a modified whale optimization algorithm(MWOA) is proposed. The MWOA leverages the population's concentration ratio to calculate [Formula: see text] for selecting the hunting branch of GWO or WOA. Tested by six benchmark functions, MWOA is proven to possess better global search ability and stability. Second, the C3 module in YOLOv5 is substituted by G-C3, and an extra detection head is added, thus a highly optimizable detection G-YOLO network is constructed. Based on the self-built dataset, 12 initial hyperparameters in the G-YOLO model are optimized by MWOA using a score fitness function of compound indicators, thus the final hyperparameters are optimized and the whale optimization G-YOLO (WOG-YOLO) model is obtained. In comparison with the YOLOv5s model, the overall mAP increases by 1.7[Formula: see text], the mAP of pedestrians increases by 2.6[Formula: see text] and the mAP of cyclists increases by 2.3[Formula: see text].

Language: en