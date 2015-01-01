Abstract

To explore the wind flow turbulence and smoke flow diffusion law during the mine downward ventilation fire, two similar experimental platforms of a inclined single pipe test device and a loop system multiple pipe test device were built. The change data of the air flow in the pipeline during the fire period under different air volumes were measured. The evolution process of downward ventilation fire in the whole roadway network domain in Dayan Mine was simulated, and the emergency plan was put forward. The results show that in the experiment, the combustion intensity of the fire source is positively correlated with the ventilation power, and the fire wind pressure increases with the increase of the inclination angle of the pipeline. The throttling effect of the fire area and the combustion of the fire source together make the air volume in the pipeline change rapidly. The critical wind speed that makes the downward ventilation flow fire wind pressure equal to the fan power is 1.8 m s(-1). The stronger the fan capacity, the stronger the ability of the main air path to overcome the resistance of the fire zone and maintain the original state. In the simulation, the most dangerous place when the downward ventilation fire smoke is reversed is the area (weak flow area) in the mine tunnel network where the ventilation power is weaker than the fire wind power. This study can provide a theoretical basis for the formulation of emergency plans for mine fire accidents.

Language: en