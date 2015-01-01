Abstract

To investigate the sex, age, role and geographic differences in traumatic spinal fractures (TSFs) caused by motor vehicle collisions (MVCs) in adults (≥ 18 years old). This was a multicentre retrospective observational study. In total, 798 patients with TSFs caused by MVCs admitted to our hospitals from January 2013 to December 2019 were enrolled. The patterns were summarized with respect to different sexes (male and female), age group (18-60 and ≥ 60), role (driver, passenger and pedestrian) and geographic location (Chongqing and Shenyang). Significant differences in distribution related to district (p = 0.018), role (p < 0.01), motorcycle (p = 0.011), battery electric vehicle (p = 0.045), bicycle (p = 0.027), coma after injury (p = 0.002), pelvic fracture (p = 0.021), craniocerebral injury (p = 0.008) and fracture location (p < 0.01) were observed between the male and female groups. Significant differences in distribution related to district (p < 0.01), role (p < 0.01), car (p = 0.013), coma after injury (p = 0.003), lower limb fracture (p = 0.016), fracture location (p = 0.001) and spinal cord injury (p < 0.01) were observed between the young adult and elderly groups. Significant differences in distribution related to sex ratio (p < 0.01), age (p < 0.01), district (p < 0.01), most vehicles involved (P < 0.01), lower limb fracture (p < 0.01), pelvic fracture (p < 0.01), fracture location (p < 0.01), complications (p < 0.01), and spinal cord injury (p < 0.01) were observed between the three different groups of pedestrian, passenger, and driver. Significant differences in distribution related to sex ratio (p = 0.018), age (p < 0.01), role (p < 0.01), most vehicles involved (p < 0.01), coma after injury (p = 0.030), LLF (P = 0.002), pelvic fracture (p < 0.01), craniocerebral injury (p = 0.011), intrathoracic injury (p < 0.01), intra-abdominal injury (p < 0.01), complications (p = 0.033) and spinal cord injury (p < 0.01) were observed between the Chongqing and Shenyang groups. This study demonstrates the age-, gender-, role- and geographic-specific clinical characteristics of TSFs resulting from MVCs and reveals a significant relationship between different ages, sexes, roles, geographic locations and associated injuries, complications and spinal cord injuries.

