Citation
Korenius M, Anttalainen U, Laitinen T, Saaresranta T. Sleep Breath. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
36877354
Abstract
We thank Dr. Kumagai et al. [1] for their interest in our study regarding motor vehicle accidents (MVA) in CPAP-compliant patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) [2]. In a long-term study based on objective data of both CPAP adherence and MVA we found that CPAP-treated patients with high adherence did not have lower MVA incidence than those with poor CPAP adherence, or untreated patients. Our results were contradictory to many previous studies, most of them using self-reports of MVA and/or CPAP adherence.
