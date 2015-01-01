Abstract

Inline skater hockey is a sport originating from ice hockey, which is practised in Germany by about 6000 athletes. There are some differences to ice hockey, which lead to a special risk profile of the athletes.All 315 active players of the First German Inline Skater Hockey League in the years 2018 and 2019 were contacted to participate in an online survey. The subjects of the study completed an anonymised 83-item multiple-choice questionnaire about injuries, training frequency, training content, and sports equipment. 178 athletes responded and 116 questionnaires could be analysed (100 men, 8 women, 8 without information/16 goalies, 55 forwards, 44 defenders).The overall injury incidence was 36.98 per 1000 hours. Minor injuries (wounds, bruises, and blunt muscle injuries) most frequently comprised leg injuries (9.4/1000 hours) and arm injuries (7.2/1000 hours). Relevant injuries (fractures, dislocations, and ligamentous injuries) were most common to the foot (2.4/1000 hours) (n=147) and to the head (1.9/1000 hours) (n=140) and knee (1.7/1000 hours) (n=126). Of 76 fractures, 48 (63.2%) resulted from direct or indirect body contact. Goalkeepers suffered more knee injuries compared with field players, while field players sustained more shoulder injuries. Head injuries (fractures, dental injuries, traumatic brain injuries) were significantly more frequent in players without face protection (3.0/1000h vs. 1.8/1000h). Players who did not perform additional fitness training had significantly more relevant injuries. In this group, knee injuries occurred more frequently as well (4.2/1000h vs. 1.3/1000h). The duration of stretching exercises showed a negative correlation with overall injury incidence (0 minutes: 53.5/1000 hours, 1-4 minutes: 55.8/1000 hours, 5-9 minutes: 23.5/1000 hours, ≥10 minutes: 21.5/1000 hours, p<0.05).In particular, mild injuries occurred with a highly significant reduction in frequency if the subjects performed stretching exercises. Inline skater hockey in the First German League is characterised by a high risk of injury, which can be compared with professional ice hockey. Serious injuries are mainly caused by physical contact. Relevant injuries are most common to the head and lower extremity. The implementation of fitness training had a positive influence on the frequency of injuries. In the context of further professionalisation of this sport, these findings can contribute to the prevention of injuries in inline skater hockey.



Inline-Skaterhockey ist eine aus dem Eishockey entstandene Sportart, die in Deutschland von ca. 6000 Sportlern ausgeübt wird. Es gibt allerdings einige Unterschiede zum Eishockey, die zu einem besonderen Risikoprofil der Athleten führen.



Alle 315 aktiven Spieler der deutschen Inline-Skaterhockey-Bundesliga 2018 und 2019 wurden online mittels eines anonymisierten Fragebogens über Verletzungen, Trainingshäufigkeit, Trainingsinhalte und Sportausrüstung angeschrieben. 178 Athleten antworteten und 116 Fragebögen konnten ausgewertet werden (100 Männer, 8 Frauen, 8 keine Angabe/16 Goalie, 55 Stürmer, 44 Verteidiger).



Die Gesamtverletzungsinzidenz lag bei 36,98 pro 1000h. Unter den leichten Verletzungen (Wunden, Prellungen und stumpfe Muskelverletzungen) waren Beinverletzungen (9,4/1000h) und Armverletzungen (7,2/1000h) am häufigsten. Relevante Verletzungen (Frakturen, Luxationen und Bandverletzungen) waren am häufigsten am Fuß (2,4/1000h) (n=147) sowie am Kopf (1,9/1000h) (n=140) und am Knie (1,7/1000h) (n=126). Von 76 Frakturen entstanden 48 (63,2%) durch direkten oder indirekten Körperkontakt. Torhüter haben im Vergleich zu Feldspielern mehr Knieverletzungen, allerdings haben Feldspieler mehr Schulterverletzungen. Kopfverletzungen (Frakturen, Zahnverletzungen, Schädelhirntraumata) zeigten sich bei Spielern ohne Gesichtsschutz signifikant häufiger (3,0/1000h vs. 1,8/1000h). Spieler, welche kein zusätzliches Fitnesstraining durchführten, zeigten signifikant mehr relevante Verletzungen. Auch Knieverletzungen waren in dieser Gruppe häufiger(4,2/1000h vs. 1,3/1000h). Die Dauer der Dehnübungen zeigt eine negative Korrelation mit der Gesamtverletzungsinzidenz (0min: 53,5/1000h, 1-4min: 55,8/1000h, 5-9min: 23,5/1000h, ≥10min: 21,5/1000h, p<0,05). Insbesondere leichte Verletzungen werden durch Dehnübungen hochsignifikant seltener. Inline-Skaterhockey in der 1. Bundesliga zeichnet sich durch ein hohes Verletzungsrisiko aus, welches mit dem professionellen Eishockey verglichen werden kann. Schwerwiegende Verletzungen entstehen im Inline-Skaterhockey am häufigsten durch Körperkontakt. Relevante Verletzungen kommen am häufigsten am Kopf und an der unteren Extremität vor. Die Durchführung von Fitnesstraining zeigte einen positiven Einfluss auf die Verletzungshäufigkeit. Im Rahmen der weiterführenden Professionalisierung des Sportes können diese Erkenntnisse zur Prävention von Verletzungen im Inline-Skaterhockey beitragen.

