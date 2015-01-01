Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of the current study was to compare the spatio-temporal parameters of gait and gross motor skills in children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder-combined type with those of typically developing children and to search the effect of motor skills on gait parameters in children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder-combined type.



METHODS: A total of 50 children (n = 25 attention deficit hyperactivity disorder-combined type, n = 25 typically developing children) aged 5-12 years were included. Gross motor skills were evaluated using the Bruininks-Oseretsky Test Second Edition-Short Form. Spatio-temporal parameters of gait were assessed with a GAITRite(®) computer-based system.



RESULTS: In the subtests of Bruininks-Oseretsky Test Second Edition-Short Form (bilateral coordination (P <.001), balance (P = .013), running speed and agility (P =.003)), lower scores were obtained by the children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder-combined type. The swing phase of gait was found to be longer in children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder-combined type (P = .01).



CONCLUSION: The current study results show that gross motor skills are affected negatively and the swing phase is prolonged in children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder-combined type. Upper limb coordination and balance were also seen to have an effect on the velocity, step, and stride length. It is important to include an objective gait assessment as well as gross motor skills in the comprehensive clinical evaluation of children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder-combined type.

