Abstract

OBJECTIVEs. To model the relationship of unstable housing and evictions with physical and sexual violence perpetrated against women sex workers in intimate and workplace settings.



METHODS. We used bivariate and multivariable logistic regression with generalized estimating equations to model the association of unstable housing exposure and evictions with intimate partner violence (IPV) and workplace violence among a community-based longitudinal cohort of cisgender and transgender women sex workers in Vancouver, Canada, from 2010 through 2019.



RESULTS. Of 946 women, 85.9% experienced unstable housing, 11.1% eviction, 26.2% IPV, and 31.8% workplace violence. In multivariable generalized estimating equation models, recent exposure to unstable housing (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] = 2.04; 95% confidence interval [CI] = 1.45, 2.87) and evictions (AOR = 2.45; 95% CI = 0.99, 6.07) were associated with IPV, and exposure to unstable housing was associated with workplace violence (AOR = 1.46; 95% CI = 1.06, 2.00).



CONCLUSIONS. Women sex workers face a high burden of unstable housing and evictions, which are linked to increased odds of intimate partner and workplace violence. Increased access to safe, women-centered, and nondiscriminatory housing is urgently needed. (Am J Public Health. 2023;113(4):442-452. https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2022.307207).

