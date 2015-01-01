Abstract

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified racism as a serious threat to public health. Structural racism is a fundamental cause of inequity within interconnected institutions and the social environments in which we live and develop. This review illustrates how these ethnoracial inequities impact risk for the extended psychosis phenotype. Black and Latinx populations are more likely than White populations to report psychotic experiences in the United States due to social determining factors such as racial discrimination, food insecurity, and police violence. Unless we dismantle these discriminatory structures, the chronic stress and biological consequences of this race-based stress and trauma will impact the next generation's risk for psychosis directly, and indirectly through Black and Latina pregnant mothers. Multidisciplinary early psychosis interventions show promise in improving prognosis, but coordinated care and other treatments still need to be more accessible and address the racism-specific adversities many Black and Latinx people face in their neighborhoods and social environments. Expected final online publication date for the Annual Review of Clinical Psychology, Volume 19 is May 2023. Please see http://www.annualreviews.org/page/journal/pubdates for revised estimates.

Language: en