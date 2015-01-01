|
Kisely S, Leske S, Arnautovska U, Siskind D, Warren N, Northwood K, Suetani S, Najman JM. BJPsych Open 2023; 9(2): e50.
(Copyright © 2023, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
36880844
BACKGROUND: Child maltreatment is a major public health issue worldwide. Retrospective studies show a strong association between self-reported child maltreatment and poor mental and physical health problems. Prospective studies that use reports to statutory agencies are less common, and comparisons of self- and agency-reported abuse in the same cohort even rarer. AIMS: This project will link state-wide administrative health data with prospective birth cohort data (N = 7223) from Brisbane in Queensland, Australia (including notifications to child protection agencies), to compare psychiatric outcomes in adulthood of agency- and self-reported child maltreatment while minimising attrition bias.
Language: en
epidemiology; post-traumatic stress disorder; anxiety disorders; depressive disorders; Childhood experience