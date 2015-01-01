Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this study was to determine factors and characteristics associated with changes in knowledge among adults receiving education within the first 8 weeks post-concussion. The study also aimed to understand desired preferences (i.e. content, format) for education post-concussion from the perspective of patients and physicians.



METHODS: Patient-participants (17-85 years) were prospectively recruited within one week of a concussion. Participants received education over visits from Weeks 1 to 8 post-injury. Primary outcome measures were participant responses on a concussion knowledge questionnaire at Weeks 1 (n = 334) and 8 (n = 195), and feedback regarding education through interviews. Other variables collected included preexisting medical history, physician assessed recovery and symptoms.



RESULTS: There was a significant increase in average knowledge on the concussion knowledge questionnaire across time (71% vs 75% correct; p = 0.004). Participants with higher levels of education, female sex and preexisting diagnoses of depression or anxiety had more correct responses at Week 1. Healthcare providers had varying comfort levels addressing mood-related symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: There is a need to tailor education provided to concussion patients based on preinjury characteristics, i.e., mood disorders and demographic factors. Healthcare providers may need additional training in addressing mood symptoms and should modify the approach to fit patients' unique needs.

Language: en