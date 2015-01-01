|
Abstract
The subject given in the above title appears to be an absorb
ing one just now. The daily prints are full of interesting
accounts showing the progress of this new fashion, not to say fad,
and each in turn is enjoying, day by day, its own little joke,
original or stale, at the expense of the sex. Medical societies, too,
are discussing the question as to the propriety of the exercise, both
from a moral and physical standpoint, and medical journals are
commenting upon the action of the societies as well as discussing
it editorially. We have refrained until now from entering the
field, preferring to await the crystallisation of the crude and imper
fect elements that are evolving from all this material.
The time, however, seems to have arrived when we may express
an opinion on the merits of the question with a reasonable degree
of intelligence. The usefulness of the bicycle for business pur
poses is beyond question. For the young woman, engaged in
business pursuits, whose residence is remote from the place of
her occupation, it affords unquestionably the best and healthiest
method of transit. In its use she avoids the street cars in the
early morning, at midday and at evening, when they are over
crowded, unhealthful, uncomfortable, even dangerous. In its
use she reaches her business office refreshed by a ride in the early
morning air, better prepared to cope with her duties, and it carries
her home to luncheon or dinner with an appetite stimulated to
sharpness and a digestion correspondingly improved. This is one
of the practical views of this many-sided question.
The bicycle considered as a means of recreation takes us alto-
gether into another field. Here we are obliged to take into account
its moral and physical aspects. For a healthy woman whose social
position is assured there is little to be said in criticism of her
reasonable use of the wheel. Young girls, however, should be
permitted to use it only under the strictest supervision of a com-
petent parent or governess. The danger of its excessive use in
youth is very great. No young girl should be permitted to ride
to fatigue or to sit upon it otherwise than erect. Under no circum-
stances should she be permitted to ride at evening with the oppo
site sex unaccompanied by a proper chaperone. We have no doubt
that a violation of this cardinal principle, that should be formu
lated as an inexorable rule, has been fruitful of much social mis-
chief and would easily lead to ruinous consequences.
