The subject given in the above title appears to be an absorb

ing one just now. The daily prints are full of interesting

accounts showing the progress of this new fashion, not to say fad,

and each in turn is enjoying, day by day, its own little joke,

original or stale, at the expense of the sex. Medical societies, too,

are discussing the question as to the propriety of the exercise, both

from a moral and physical standpoint, and medical journals are

commenting upon the action of the societies as well as discussing

it editorially. We have refrained until now from entering the

field, preferring to await the crystallisation of the crude and imper

fect elements that are evolving from all this material.



The time, however, seems to have arrived when we may express

an opinion on the merits of the question with a reasonable degree

of intelligence. The usefulness of the bicycle for business pur

poses is beyond question. For the young woman, engaged in

business pursuits, whose residence is remote from the place of

her occupation, it affords unquestionably the best and healthiest

method of transit. In its use she avoids the street cars in the

early morning, at midday and at evening, when they are over

crowded, unhealthful, uncomfortable, even dangerous. In its

use she reaches her business office refreshed by a ride in the early

morning air, better prepared to cope with her duties, and it carries

her home to luncheon or dinner with an appetite stimulated to

sharpness and a digestion correspondingly improved. This is one

of the practical views of this many-sided question.



The bicycle considered as a means of recreation takes us alto-

gether into another field. Here we are obliged to take into account

its moral and physical aspects. For a healthy woman whose social

position is assured there is little to be said in criticism of her

reasonable use of the wheel. Young girls, however, should be

permitted to use it only under the strictest supervision of a com-

petent parent or governess. The danger of its excessive use in

youth is very great. No young girl should be permitted to ride

to fatigue or to sit upon it otherwise than erect. Under no circum-

stances should she be permitted to ride at evening with the oppo

site sex unaccompanied by a proper chaperone. We have no doubt

that a violation of this cardinal principle, that should be formu

lated as an inexorable rule, has been fruitful of much social mis-

chief and would easily lead to ruinous consequences.

