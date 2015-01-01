|
Abstract
|
The Ford announces a reduction in price, August I, 1914,
of about 10% with a further rebate if the next season's sales
amount to 300,000--approximately a 50% increase over last
year's. It seems to us that it would have been better to in
stall some form of self-starter, electric lights, nonrattling
fenders, adequate springs, spark plugs that will not leak and
smut, cushions that will not shed tacks and rip apart, curtains
that can be easily rolled up, a storage battery, uniform rims,
to avoid carrying two extra tires, an oil gage, non-squeaking
wind shield and a few other little things. The Ford is an
economic, durable car, sound in its essentials and holding up
on the road better than many more expensive cars and a good
many men would buy it if it cost more...
Language: en