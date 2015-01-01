Abstract

The Ford announces a reduction in price, August I, 1914,

of about 10% with a further rebate if the next season's sales

amount to 300,000--approximately a 50% increase over last

year's. It seems to us that it would have been better to in

stall some form of self-starter, electric lights, nonrattling

fenders, adequate springs, spark plugs that will not leak and

smut, cushions that will not shed tacks and rip apart, curtains

that can be easily rolled up, a storage battery, uniform rims,

to avoid carrying two extra tires, an oil gage, non-squeaking

wind shield and a few other little things. The Ford is an

economic, durable car, sound in its essentials and holding up

on the road better than many more expensive cars and a good

many men would buy it if it cost more...

