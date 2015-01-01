Abstract

Our streets have always been hard enough to navigate,

heaven knows, but nowadays, with the electric trolleys and

the automobiles added, pedestrianism has degenerated into a mere

succession of frenzied leaps and convulsive stops, and our prog-

ress to and fro is like that of the startled fawn.



This eternal horn-blowing is a nuisance and a nerve-destroving

crime, and is unnecessary and silly. I have noticed that the

smaller the auto the bigger the horn. To hear one of these little

tin washboilers, with a one-horse-power engine and a twelve-

horse-power horn and a twenty-mule-power driver, coming down

the avenue, you'd suppose Gabriel with his trump had broken

loose at last, and when you look up, expecting to see a trump,

you see nothing but a two-spot.



I don't claim that every man who runs an auto is a jackass,

but I do claim that every jackass runs an auto. I run one

myself.



But when I run over a pedestrian, I just mow him down in

a quiet, dignified and refined manner, and don't add insult to

injury by frightening him to death before I kill him.

