Ford S. Buffalo medical journal 1904; 43(11): 743-746.

(Copyright © 1904)

unavailable

36888365

PMC8768404

Our streets have always been hard enough to navigate,
heaven knows, but nowadays, with the electric trolleys and
the automobiles added, pedestrianism has degenerated into a mere
succession of frenzied leaps and convulsive stops, and our prog-
ress to and fro is like that of the startled fawn.

This eternal horn-blowing is a nuisance and a nerve-destroving
crime, and is unnecessary and silly. I have noticed that the
smaller the auto the bigger the horn. To hear one of these little
tin washboilers, with a one-horse-power engine and a twelve-
horse-power horn and a twenty-mule-power driver, coming down
the avenue, you'd suppose Gabriel with his trump had broken
loose at last, and when you look up, expecting to see a trump,
you see nothing but a two-spot.

I don't claim that every man who runs an auto is a jackass,
but I do claim that every jackass runs an auto. I run one
myself.

But when I run over a pedestrian, I just mow him down in
a quiet, dignified and refined manner, and don't add insult to
injury by frightening him to death before I kill him.


Language: en
