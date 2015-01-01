Abstract

This article aims to describe a qualitative and quantitative study of the construction and validation of guidelines for hospital care of adolescents with suicide attempts. The methodological approach involved an integrative literature review with thematic content analysis of 27 articles, which generated 3 categories: assessment of suicidal behavior in the context of the emergency department; intervention in suicidal behavior, and hospital multidisciplinary team. The content of these categories was the basis for the construction of an instrument with 15 statements about the performance of adolescents in suicidal crisis assisted in the hospital setting. This instrument was applied with 20 healthcare professionals selected from two hospital institutions in southern Brazil, who acted as judges/evaluators of the proposed statements. The content of the 15 statements was validated as guidelines through the Percentage of Concordance Calculation and the Score Calculation. The constructed guidelines may help multidisciplinary hospital teams when facing adolescents with suicide attempts, to base their conduct on criteria that guide actions of reception, assessment, intervention, and referral.

