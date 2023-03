Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study aimed to investigate the effect of a rollator on the prevention of falls in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) during outdoor walks.



METHOD: This study examined 30 community-dwelling patients with PD. Factors associated with falls were classified into clinical patient background, physical function, and psychophysiological function factors. The number of falls and subsequent injuries was observed over a period of greater than 6 months, if patients were using rollators while falls happened.



RESULTS: Participants who used a rollator had a significantly lower fall rate, number of falls, and injury rate than those who did not use a rollator (p < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: A rollator could protect patients with PD from falls. Additionally, when considering the use of a rollator for patients with PD, it is important to assess the patient's physical and psychophysiological functions.



Keywords: Rollator walkers

Language: en