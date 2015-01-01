Abstract

Trans individuals routinely experience discrimination. In this study, thirty-nine couples consisting of a trans partner and a cis male partner from the San Francisco Bay Area were interviewed about their relationship. The interviews were digitally recorded, transcribed and reviewed for accuracy. Guided by grounded theory, coders began thematic analysis until inter-coder reliability was achieved. Further qualitative coding produced several codes, two of which are focused upon here: namely, discrimination and support. This study highlights discrimination at the institutional level, such as being denied housing and employment, and at the interpersonal level, such as experiencing harassment from strangers and exclusion from queer community spaces. Trans individuals reported becoming desensitised to discrimination, moving to safer geographic locations, and acknowledged cis or straight passing as a privilege and a prevention tactic against discrimination, although this sometime left participants feeling their gender had been invalidated. Although most trans individuals sought support from their cis partners, some cis partners reacted with violence to discrimination, provoking the situation's severity and upsetting their trans partner. Transphobic discrimination is widespread, and it is crucial for frontline health and other service providers to understand the impact it has on both trans individuals and trans/cis couples, and for agencies to offer resources to support these relationships.

