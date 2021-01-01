Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Acute pediatric poisoning poses significant morbidity and mortality to a country. This study looks at the pattern of acute pediatric poisoning in ages 0-12 years old presenting to a pediatric emergency department in a tertiary hospital in Kuala Lumpur.



METHOD: We performed a retrospective review of acute pediatric poisoning aged 0-12 years old presenting to the pediatric emergency department of Hospital Tunku Azizah Kuala Lumpur from 1st January 2021 to 30th June 2022.



RESULTS: A total of 90 patients were included in this study. The ratio of female to male patients was 2:3. Oral ingestion was the most common route of poisoning. 73% of patients were from 0-5 years old and primarily asymptomatic. Pharmaceutical agents were the most common agent of poisoning-no mortality in this study.



CONCLUSION: The prognosis of acute pediatric poisoning was good in the 18 months of the study period.

