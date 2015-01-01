Abstract

The objective of the present study was to compare the feasibility, safety, and satisfaction of an immersive virtual reality system developed specifically for cognitive-sensory-motor training among older adult fallers and nonfallers and adult individuals. This was a cross-sectional observational study, and 20 adults, 20 nonfaller older adults, and 20 faller older adults were assessed. The primary outcome was feasibility assessed with safety and satisfaction measures. Safety outcomes were associated with adverse events occurred during the experience with the immersive virtual reality system (IVRS), assessed through the Simulator Sickness Questionnaire and by registering the falls, pain, or any discomfort reported by the participants. Satisfaction was assessed with a structured questionnaire, answered after 10 minutes of experiencing the IVRS. The dates were assessed with one-way analysis of variance or the Kruskal-Wallis test and Bonferroni post hoc test. The results showed that the IVRS was safe and the participants related good satisfaction with the system. Most of participants related no symptoms (93.6 percent) or light cybersickness symptoms (6.0 percent). There were no occurrences of falls or pain associated with the IVRS. The IVRS was feasible for adults and nonfaller and faller older adults.

Language: en