Abstract

Pelvic fractures caused by high-energy trauma such as falling from a height or road traffic collisions have a high mortality rate and patients are also at high risk of life-changing injuries. High-energy trauma to the pelvis is associated with major haemorrhage and injuries to the internal pelvic organs. Emergency nurses have a fundamental role in the initial assessment and management of patients, as well as in their ongoing care once the fracture has been stabilised and bleeding is controlled. This article describes the anatomy of the pelvis, discusses the initial assessment and management of patients who have sustained high-energy pelvic trauma, details the complications of pelvic fractures and explains patients' ongoing care in the emergency department.

