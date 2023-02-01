Abstract

BACKGROUND: Electric bikes and scooters are becoming popular means of short-distance transportation in major cities. Regulations for safe riding established by ride-sharing companies and local governments have not been effectively implemented. Inner-city hospitals are at the frontline of receiving traumas related to e-bikes and e-scooters and are receiving an increasing number of injuries. The works of literature reporting these injuries are limited.



METHOD: This study reviewed all the trauma activations at a major trauma center in NYC from 04/2019 to 08/2021. Patients with e-bike and e-scooter injuries were included in the study. Socio-demographics of riders, passengers, injury patterns, and outcomes were reviewed. Logistics regression was used to analyze the factors associated with Injury Severity Scale.



RESULTS: We reviewed 1979 patient charts of trauma activation in the Emergency Department. We included 88 scooters, 24 E-bike, and 5 nonrider scooter injuries. 91% were male and 9% were Female victims. The majority were African American patients (34%) and Hispanic patients (46%). 87% belonged to the 18-50 years age group, and 13% were above 50 years and below 18 years were excluded from the study. 36% of victims were under the influence of drugs or alcohol and only 25% of riders wore helmets. 58% of patients were discharged from the ED, 42% required hospital admission, and 14% required ICU care. Odds of non-mild injury (moderate to critical injury) in comparison to mild injury were significantly greater with increasing age.



CONCLUSIONS: The use of e-bikes and e-scooters is increasing as a means of affordable short-distance transportation but with evidence of significant injuries with varying severity. These findings suggest a need to review public policy regarding e-bike and electric scooter use regulations for the safety of riders and pedestrians; Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) law enforcement, mandatory helmet, education, speed control, creation of special lanes, and no car zones.

