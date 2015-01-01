Abstract

Parents of adolescents who have suicide crises (i.e. suicide attempt and/or significant ideation) are often highly involved in the care management, treatment and preventing future suicides of their children. How they experience these suicide crises, and the period afterward, has not been well studied. The purpose of this study was to understand parents' (defined in this study as any legal guardian of an adolescent taking on a parental role) experience of adolescent suicide crises and its impact on themselves and the family system. Semi-structured interviews were conducted with parents (N = 18) of adolescents who had a suicide crisis in the past 3 years. Thematic analysis was used with a combined inductive-deductive coding approach, drawing from Diamond's conceptualization of family treatment engagement for suicidal youth and iterative close readings of transcripts. Five themes emerged related to parent experience: Trauma of the Experience (subtheme: Feelings of Failure); Living in Fear; Alone and Seeking Connection; Lasting Impact; and A New Normal (subtheme: Turn the Pain to Purpose). Parents experienced these events as traumatic, damaging their sense of self. They experienced long periods of time where fear and loneliness dominated their lives. Recovery was both an individual and a family process, occurring in tandem with, but distinct from, adolescent experiences. Descriptions and illustrative quotes illustrate parent experiences and their understanding of the impact on the family system.



RESULTS highlighted that parents require support both for themselves and as caregivers for adolescents around an adolescent's suicide crisis and that family-focused services are vital.

Language: en