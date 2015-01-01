Abstract

The autonomous vehicle is profoundly changing the future of transportation safety. The reduction in collisions with different injury degrees and the savings of crash-related economic costs if nine autonomous vehicle technologies were promoted to be wildly available in China are evaluated. The quantitative analysis was divided into three main parts: (1) Calculate the technical effectiveness of nine autonomous vehicle technologies in collisions through a systematic literature review; (2) Apply the technical effectiveness to estimate the potential effects on avoiding collisions and saving crash-related economic costs in China if all vehicles had these technologies; and (3) Quantify the influence of current technical limitations in speed applicability, weather applicability, light applicability, and active rate on potential effects. Definitely, these technologies have different safety benefits in different countries. The framework developed and technical effectiveness calculated in this study can be applied to evaluate the safety impact of these technologies in other countries.

