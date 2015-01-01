Abstract

In our original article (https://pubs.acs.org/doi/full/10.1021/acs.jcim.2c01035),Figure 6 and Table S1 show the cluster modes used in the quantum chemistry calculations. Unfortunately, Figure 6 and Table S1 contain errors regarding the ligand bonding site, double bonds in the ligand, and labels of the surrounding residues, and the positions of the constraints were not given in Figure 6 nor in Table S1.

