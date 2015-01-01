Abstract

PROBLEM: The global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been challenging for adolescents. Indeed, with the closure of schools and social centers and reduction of extracurricular activities, increased social isolation has compounded difficulties in and with school performance, loneliness, and social networking. Increased risk of mental health problems, substance abuse, affective disorders, suicidal ideation, and suicide has been reported in adolescents.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study assesses the association between loneliness, depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, the use of social networks, and school achievement in a sample of Italian adolescents during the COVID-19 pandemic. This study also explores emotional dysregulation through the association between affective disorders (depression and anxiety), substance use, and social networks. The sample comprises adolescents in the first and second grades of high school during the pandemic; participants received an email explaining the purpose of the e-research. Data were collected using the Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire, the Achenbach System of Empirically Based Assessment, and the Loneliness Scale.



FINDINGS: A total of 505 adolescents completed the web survey. Data revealed that students experienced difficulties with loneliness, problems with school achievement, and extracurricular activities. The mean scores for depression and anxiety were close to the borderline range. A total of 14.3% of adolescents intentionally harmed themselves or attempted suicide.



CONCLUSIONS: This study raises concerns about the impacts of the pandemic on adolescents that require the attention of adult reference figures who deal with adolescents, such as parents, teachers, and healthcare professionals.



RESULTS indicate the necessity of providing early interventions aimed at the prevention of psychopathologies and the promotion of adolescent mental health due to the pandemic.

