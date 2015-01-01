Abstract

In the general population, negative interpretations of social situations have been associated with risk of developing emotional disorders such as anxiety and depression. Given that childhood maltreatment poses risk for later emotional disorders, this study examined whether interpersonal cognitive style differentiated maltreated adolescents from their non-maltreated peers and correlated with emotional symptoms across each group. Forty-seven maltreated and 28 non-maltreated adolescents were recruited from New South Wales, Australia to complete a battery of questionnaires that assessed interpersonal cognitions and levels of anxiety and depression. Comparable endorsement of threatening interpretations of social situations between maltreated adolescents and their non-maltreated peers across measures was found. Furthermore, an association between anxiety and depressive symptoms and interpretation bias was found within the non-maltreatment group but not the maltreated group. Unlike general population samples, negative cognitions do not associate with emotional symptoms in victims of early maltreatment. More research is needed to investigate the cognitive factors maintaining emotional symptoms in adolescent victims of maltreatment.

Language: en