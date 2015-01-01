SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Liu A, Xu B, Liu M, Wang W, Wu X. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/jclp.23501

36883442

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previous cross-sectional studies have examined the relationship between self-compassion and depression. Although it is often implicitly assumed that self-compassion may increase the vulnerability of an individual to depression, only a few studies have assessed whether self-compassion is a cause or a consequence of depression or both.

METHOD: To examine such reciprocal effects, we assessed self-compassion and depression via self-report measures. At the baseline assessment (Time 1, T1), 450 students (M = 13.72, SD = 0.83, 54.2% females) participated 10 months after the Jiuzhaigou earthquake. We reassessed the T1 sample after 6- and 12-month intervals. At Time 2 (T2) assessment, 398 (56.0% female participants) of the Wave 1 participants were retained, and at Time 3 (T3) assessment, 235 (52.5% female participants) of the T1 and T2 participants were retained.

RESULTS: Cross-lagged analyses indicated that positive self-compassion could significantly reduce subsequent depression. However, depression did not significantly predict later positive self-compassion. Negative self-compassion at T1 increased depression at T2, but negative self-compassion at T2 did not significantly predict depression at T3. In addition, positive self-compassion significantly reduced subsequent negative self-compassion.

CONCLUSIONS: Positive self-compassion appears to protect adolescents against depression and maintain this protection over time, whereas negative self-compassion may worsen depression in adolescents during the initial stages of traumatic events. Additionally, positive self-compassion may decrease the level of negative self-compassion.


Keywords

adolescents; depression; reciprocal relations; self-compassion

