Abstract

Monitoring and understanding the trends in motor vehicle traffic (MVT) mortality is crucial for developing effective interventions and tracking progress in reducing deaths related to MVT. This study aimed to assess the trends in MVT mortality in New York City from 1999 through 2020. Publicly available de-identifiable mortality data were abstracted from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Wide-ranging Online Data for Epidemiologic Research. MVT deaths were identified using the International Classification of Diseases Codes, 10th Revision: V02-V04 (.1,.9), V09.2, V12-V14 (.3-.9), V19 (.4-.6), V20-V28 (.3-.9), V29-V79 (.4-.9), V80 (.3-.5), V81.1, V82.1, V83-V86 (.0-.3), V87 (.0-.8), and V89.2. Age adjusted mortality rates (AAMR) were abstracted by county (Bronx; Kings; Queens; New York), age (in years) (< 25; 25-44; 45-64; ≥ 65), sex (male; female), race/ethnicity (Non-Hispanic Black; Non-Hispanic White; Asian/Pacific Islander; Hispanic), and road user type (motor vehicle occupant; motorcyclist; pedal cyclist; pedestrian). Joinpoint regression models were fitted to estimate the annual percentage change (APC) and average annual percentage change (AAPC) in AAMR during the study period. The Parametric Method was used to compute 95% confidence intervals (CI). Between 1999 and 2020, a total of 8,011 MVT deaths were recorded in New York City. Mortality rates were highest among males (age adjusted mortality rate (AAMR) = 6.4 per 100,000; 95% CI: 6.2, 6.5), Non-Hispanic Blacks (AAMR = 4.8; 95% CI: 4.6, 5.0), older adults (AAMR = 8.9; 95% CI: 8.6, 9.3), and persons from Richmond County (AAMR = 5.2; 95% CI: 4.8, 5.7). MVT death rates, overall, have declined by 3% per year (95% CI: -3.6, -2.3) from 1999 to 2020. The rates have fallen or stabilized by race/ethnicity, county of residence, road user type, and age group. In contrast, rates have increased by 18.1% per year among females and by 17.4% per year in Kings County from 2017 to 2020.The results of this study draw attention to the worsening trends in MVT mortality among females and in Kings County, New York City. Further investigation is needed to determine the underlying behavioral, social, and environmental factors contributing to this increase, such as polysubstance or alcohol abuse, psychosocial stressors, access to medical and emergency care, and compliance with traffic laws. These findings emphasize the importance of developing targeted interventions to prevent MVT deaths and ensure the health and safety of the community.

Language: en