Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine predictive utility of the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS), time to follow commands (TFC), length of posttraumatic amnesia (PTA), duration of impaired consciousness (TFC+PTA), and the Cognitive and Linguistic Scale (CALS) scores in predicting outcomes on the Glasgow Outcome Scale-Extended, Pediatric Revision (GOS-E Peds) for children with traumatic brain injury (TBI) at 2 months and 1 year after discharge from rehabilitation. SETTING: A large, urban pediatric medical center and inpatient rehabilitation program. PARTICIPANTS: Sixty youth with moderate-to-severe TBI (mean age at injury = 13.7 years; range = 5-20).



DESIGN: A retrospective chart review. MAIN MEASURES: Lowest postresuscitation GCS, TFC, PTA, TFC+PTA, inpatient rehabilitation admission and discharge CALS scores, GOS-E Peds at 2-month and 1-year follow-ups.



RESULTS: CALS scores were significantly correlated with the GOS-E Peds at both time points (weak-to-moderate correlation for admission scores and moderate correlation for discharge scores). TFC and TFC+PTA were correlated with GOS-E Peds scores at a 2-month follow-up and TFC remained a predictor at a 1-year follow-up. The GCS and PTA were not correlated with the GOS-E Peds. In the stepwise linear regression model, only the CALS at discharge was a significant predictor of the GOS-E Peds at the 2-month and 1-year follow-ups.



CONCLUSIONS: In our correlational analysis, better performance on the CALS was associated with less long-term disability, and longer TFC was associated with more long-term disability, as measured by the GOS-E Peds. In this sample, the CALS at discharge was the only retained significant predictor of GOS-E Peds scores at 2-month and 1-year follow-ups, accounting for roughly 25% of the variance in GOS-E scores. As previous research suggests, variables related to rate of recovery may be better predictors of outcome than variables related to severity of injury at a single time point (eg, GCS). Future multisite studies are needed to increase sample size and standardize data collection methods for clinical and research purposes.

