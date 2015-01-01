SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Naglee C. J. Healthc. Risk Manag. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, American Society for Healthcare Risk Management - American Hospital Association)

10.1002/jhrm.21535

36884011

Many health care workers are subject to violence at work on a frequent basis. This article will define different types of violence in the workplace and outline the current scope of the issue. There are a myriad of laws and regulations that apply including OSHA, Joint Commission, state and potentially new federal legislation. Violence in the health care workplace is an exceedingly complex issue that is well suited to enterprise risk management (ERM) solutions. A sample framework for an ERM solution will be explored. Health care organizations should strongly consider use of ERM to address workplace violence based on their unique risks.


