Citation
Trbovich AM, Fazio-Sumrok V, Preszler J, Shaffer MA, Kegel N, Kissinger-Knox A, Collins MW, Kontos AP. J. Pediatr. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36889630
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the clinical utility of the Child SCAT5 in an outpatient specialty clinic sample of children ages 5-9. STUDY DESIGN: Ninety-six children within 30 days of a concussion (M=8.90+5.78 days) and 43 age and sex-matched healthy controls completed the Child SCAT5, including balance items, cognitive screening, parent and child symptom and severity reports, as well as each individual parent- and child-rated symptom severity (0-3). A series of receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves with area under the curve (AUC) analysis were performed to evaluate the clinical utility of the Child SCAT5 components to discriminate concussion.
Language: en