Abstract

BACKGROUND: Motor vehicle crash (MVC) is a major public health problem worldwide and contributes to a large burden of death, disability, and economic loss.



OBJECTIVE: To identify the predictors of hospital readmission in victims of MVC within 1 year after discharge.



METHODS: A prospective cohort study conducted with individuals who suffered MVC admitted to a regional hospital and who were followed up for 12 months after discharge. Predictors of hospital readmission were verified by means of Poisson regression models with robust variance, using a hierarchical conceptual model.



RESULTS: Of the 241 patients followed up, 200 were contacted and comprised the population of this study. Of these, 50 (25.0%) reported hospital readmission during the 12-month period after discharge. It was evidenced that being male (relative risk [RR] = 0.58; 95% CI [0.36, 0.95], p =.033) was a protective factor, whereas occurrences of greater severity (RR = 1.77; 95% CI [1.03, 3.02], p =.036), not receiving pre-hospital care (RR = 2.14; 95% CI [1.24, 3.69], p =.006), the occurrence of postdischarge infection (RR = 2.14; 95% CI [1.37, 3.36], p =.001), and having access to rehabilitation treatment (RR = 1.64; 95% CI [1.03, 2.62], p≤.001) are configured as risk factors for hospital readmission in individuals who have suffered these events.



CONCLUSION: It was found that gender, trauma severity, pre-hospital care, postdischarge infection, and rehabilitation treatment variables predict hospital readmission in MVC victims within 1 year after discharge.

