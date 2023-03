Abstract

Older adults living with Alzheimer disease and other related dementias (ADRD) are especially vulnerable during disaster events because of their dependence on others during crises. Previous hurricane studies1-3 have found general increases in mortality after exposure. However, little is known about how mortality after hurricane exposure differs among older adults living with ADRD. Therefore, we examined mortality changes among older adults with ADRD exposed to major US hurricanes...

